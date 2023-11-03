Man in critical condition following incident on Frank Perkins Parkway in Peterborough
Emergency services were called following concerns for the welfare of a man
By Stephen Briggs
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 10:29 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 10:30 GMT
A man is in a critical but stable condition after an incident on the Frank Perkins Parkway in Peterborough yesterday (November 3)
Emergency services were called to the parkway following reports of concern for the welfare of a man yesterday afternoon.
Today a Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said the latest information they had was a man was in a critical but stable condition.
The road was closed for several hours while emergency services worked at the scene