Man in critical condition following incident on Frank Perkins Parkway in Peterborough

A man is in a critical but stable condition after an incident on the Frank Perkins Parkway in Peterborough yesterday (November 3)

Emergency services were called to the parkway following reports of concern for the welfare of a man yesterday afternoon.

Today a Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said the latest information they had was a man was in a critical but stable condition.

