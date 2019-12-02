Man freezing to death in Crowland field after garden fence crash rescued thanks to police drone

A man who crashed his car into a garden fence was later found freezing to death in a field thanks to a police thermal drone, which led to his rescue.

The man was driving in West Bank, Crowland, when he was involved in a single vehicle crash.

Footage from Lincolnshire Police from the drone

He later headed in the direction of the town centre before being located in the middle of a field in the pitch black, unconscious and suffering from hypothermia.

He had been in the field for a long period of time when he was located.

Lincolnshire Police said: “Almost certainly a life saved.”

A spokesman added that the man, who was located at 10.40pm, had “sustained a minor injury and the officers were personally thanked for their assistance”.