Man freezing to death in Crowland field after garden fence crash rescued thanks to police drone

A man who crashed his car into a garden fence was later found freezing to death in a field thanks to a police thermal drone, which led to his rescue.

The man was driving in West Bank, Crowland, when he was involved in a single vehicle crash.

Footage from Lincolnshire Police from the drone

Footage from Lincolnshire Police from the drone

He later headed in the direction of the town centre before being located in the middle of a field in the pitch black, unconscious and suffering from hypothermia.

He had been in the field for a long period of time when he was located.

Lincolnshire Police said: “Almost certainly a life saved.”

A spokesman added that the man, who was located at 10.40pm, had “sustained a minor injury and the officers were personally thanked for their assistance”.