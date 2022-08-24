Man found unconscious in Peterborough street identified by police - but he remains in hospital
Appeal was launched after man was found with no identification in Broadway Gardens
Police have identified a man found unconscious in a Peterborough street following a public appeal – but the man remains in hospital.
An appeal was launched earlier this month after the man was found by officers in Broadway Gardens, Peterborough, in an unresponsive state with no form of identification on August 12.
He was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, where he was initially described as being in a ‘serious’ condition.
At the time, police said the circumstances behind how the man came to be unconscious in the street were unclear.
Today a spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said the man had now been identified following the public appeal.
He remained in hospital, and was now in a stable condition.
The police spokesperson added: “At the moment there is no evidence to suggest a crime has taken place but we are keeping an open mind.”