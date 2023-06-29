Man fighting for his life after crash on A141 between Chatteris and Warboys

A man is fighting for his life after a collision on a Fenland road in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the serious collision on the A141 Heath Road in Warboys at 5.10am.

The collision involved a van and a car.

A man has suffered 'life threatening injuries' in the incident

The road remains closed, and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible while emergency services continue to work at the scene.

There is no indication on when the road will re-open today.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said; “The driver of the car, a man, has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“The A141 between Warboys and Chatteris remains closed at this time.