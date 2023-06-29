News you can trust since 1948
Man fighting for his life after crash on A141 between Chatteris and Warboys

Collision involving a van and a car happened at 5.10am this morning (June 29)
By Stephen Briggs
Published 29th Jun 2023, 09:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 09:13 BST

A man is fighting for his life after a collision on a Fenland road in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the serious collision on the A141 Heath Road in Warboys at 5.10am.

The collision involved a van and a car.

A man has suffered 'life threatening injuries' in the incidentA man has suffered 'life threatening injuries' in the incident
A man has suffered 'life threatening injuries' in the incident
The road remains closed, and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible while emergency services continue to work at the scene.

There is no indication on when the road will re-open today.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said; “The driver of the car, a man, has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“The A141 between Warboys and Chatteris remains closed at this time.

“Anyone with information or anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact police https://orlo.uk/9ffsU quoting reference 76 of 29 June.”

