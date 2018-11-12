Man engulfed in flames in Peterborough street dies

A man seriously injured after he was engulfed in flames in a Peterborough street has died.

The man was critically hurt near the YMCA in Wellington Street, Peterborough at about 8.30am last Thursday.

The Magpas air ambulance in Peterborough. Photo: John Peach

It is not known how the fire started, but shocked residents saw the man walking into the street ‘engulfed in flames’.

One residents, Shazad Ali, dashed to help, using his jacket to pat the man to put out the fire.

Emergency services were then called, with Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service, the East of England Ambulance Service, Magpas Air Ambulance and police all arriving at the scene.

The man was taken to Peterborough City Hospital, and then air lifted to a specialist burns unit at Chelmsford for further treatment.

Today, Cambridgeshire police said the man died in hospital on Friday evening.

His death is not being treated as suspicious and will be passed to the coroner.