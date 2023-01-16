Man dies after collision with tree on A47
Collision happened at Wisbech on Sunday, January 15
A man died after a car hit a tree on the A47 at Wisbech.
Emergency services were called to the A47 roundabout in Wisbech – where the A47 meets Elm High Road - at 12.50am yesterday (Sunday 15 January 2023) following reports a blue Audi S4 car had collided with a tree.
Norfolk Police said the car had been travelling along Elm High Road towards the roundabout and the junction with the A47 when it left the carriageway and collided with the tree.
Sadly, police confirmed the driver of the car, a 35-year-old man, died at the scene.
An investigation into the incident has now started and officers are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, or the manner of driving, or anyone with dash cam footage to email Norfolk Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected] or telephone 101 quoting incident number 9 of 15 January 2023.