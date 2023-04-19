News you can trust since 1948
Man arrested on suspicion of drug driving after lorry jack-knifed near Peterborough

A605 was closed for more than five hours

By Stephen Briggs
Published 19th Apr 2023, 15:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 15:06 BST

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving after a lorry jack-knifed near Peterborough on Tuesday (April 18).

The crash happened just after 1pm on the A605 near Elton.

Along with the jack-knifed lorry, a car crashed into a ditch. The road was closed for more than five hours while emergency services worked at the scene, and recovery work took place, eventually opening again at 6.24pm.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving
The driver of the car was uninjured in the incident.

Following the crash, police launched an appeal to find the driver of the lorry, after he left the scene.

Today, a spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said a 43-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of drug driving in connection with the incident. The man had been taken to Peterborough City Hospital, for what were described as ‘minor injuries’ but he has since been discharged.

Police said the arrested man had now been released under investigation.

