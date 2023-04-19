Man arrested on suspicion of drug driving after lorry jack-knifed near Peterborough

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving after a lorry jack-knifed near Peterborough on Tuesday (April 18).

The crash happened just after 1pm on the A605 near Elton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Along with the jack-knifed lorry, a car crashed into a ditch. The road was closed for more than five hours while emergency services worked at the scene, and recovery work took place, eventually opening again at 6.24pm.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving

The driver of the car was uninjured in the incident.

Following the crash, police launched an appeal to find the driver of the lorry, after he left the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today, a spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said a 43-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of drug driving in connection with the incident. The man had been taken to Peterborough City Hospital, for what were described as ‘minor injuries’ but he has since been discharged.