Man arrested in Boston in hunt for missing girl,12

Police update.

The man, 34, who is originally from Devon, was arrested on suspicion of child abduction and kidnap during a raid on a property where missing schoolgirl Leona Peach was found.

Leona, who is said to have been discovered safe and well, is now being supported by specialist officers and child services.

She had been reported missing from Newton Abbot in Devon on December 20, having last been seen in the Hele Park area.

Police began looking for her after she was believed to have left home to be with her father.

Officers found Leona at a property in Boston, Lincolnshire, on Thursday.

The man is now being transferred to the Devon and Cornwall Police area for questioning.