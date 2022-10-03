Major disruption on trains between London Kings Cross and Peterborough expected until 8pm after person hit by train
Disruption expected until 8pm tonight
There is major disruption on train services between Peterborough and London Kings Cross this evening after a person was hit by a train.
A spokesperson for LNER, who run services on the East Coast Mainline, said: “Due to a person being hit by a train between London Kings Cross and Stevenage, all lines are closed while the emergency services do their work. As a result, trains between London Kings Cross and Stevenage may be severely delayed or cancelled.”
The disruption is expected to last until at least 8pm.
Passengers are being urged to check services before they travel. Tickets are being accepted on a number of other train services to help people finish their journeys.
Tickets dated October 3 will now also be accepted on October 4 on some services.
For more information on which services have been delayed or cancelled, or advice on how to complete your journey, visit https://www.lner.co.uk/travel-information/travelling-now/travel-alerts