LOOK INSIDE: Stunning Jacobean country house just outside Peterborough, which could be yours!

One of the Peterborough area’s most prestigious and historic homes has gone on the market.

Stibbington Hall is presently a fantastic family home. The property is approached over a sweeping gravel drive and entered via a carved stone porch under the Latin inscription ‘Glory to the Holy Trinity’.

Stibbington Hall offers a tremendous amount of flexible accommodation – in total in excess of 14,000ft and could lend itself to alternative uses, historically the property has been used for headquarters/offices.

The property is marketed by Kings West, Stamford. 01780 695003.

IN PICTURES: A look inside the stunning Stibbington Hall

THE MAIN HOUSE

The front door leads to the impressive Reception Hall which is also a dining hall. The main area is fully wooden panelled with ornate coving and there is a large feature fireplace with carved stone surround and wooden over mantle. It houses a modern wood-burner.

Via a reception corridor, (one wall adorned with a mural of Stibbington Hall), a door leads to the Drawing Room. Added in the 18th century, this room has views of the southerly formal garden and pond as well as the easterly lawns and paddocks. The room has original full panelling, stone mullions and a large feature fireplace. Combined with the reception hall it creates a superb entertaining space.

The Library faces west over the driveway and lawns and has a window seat in the stone bay. There is fitted shelving and feature stone fireplace.

Off the reception hall is the Sitting Room/Study which has a fireplace and stone mullion window overlooking the driveway.

The Dining Room is fully panelled with concealed cupboards and a feature fireplace. Windows overlook the eastern terrace and lawns.

The Kitchen/Breakfast Room is everything one would want from such a room. It is light and airy and was rearranged and refitted by the current owners to create a modern bespoke kitchen with a mixture of black walnut and painted wood floor and wall units with granite worktops. There is an electric 4 oven Aga in a tiled alcove with shelf over and a large island unit. Integrated appliances include a Fisher Paykel 2 drawer dishwasher, oversize sub-zero fridge, 2nd under-counter fridge, wine fridge (in bespoke unit), coffee machine, under counter microwave oven, 5-ring electric hob, a boiling water/chilled water tap and second sink. There is a large double sink and drainer.

The Dining Area overlooks the eastern terrace with oversize French doors opening out onto a large entertaining area. There is a seating area within the kitchen. There is also a walk-in Pantry with a cold-shelf.

An Inner Hallway has a rear entrance giving access to the Utility area comprising downstairs WC with wash hand basin, a large Laundry Room with Butchers sinks and plumbing for a washing machine.

There is a Boiler Room with 2 oil-fired boilers and a further Storeroom. Also accessed from the hallway is the Study with stone mullion window.

The historic main staircase is Jacobean and constructed from the staircase removed from Fotheringhay Castle where Mary Queen of Scots was held before her execution.

A wide landing with skylight gives access to the bedrooms.

The Principal Bedroom is a large light room with views over the formal gardens to the south and the east. The room is part panelled and has stone mullion windows. A door leads to the large En-suite Bathroom. This is part panelled and features a large walk-through shower, a centrally located oversize bath, twin wash hand basins and a fireplace. A further door leads to the Dressing Room which is well equipped with shelving and hanging space and window over the eastern garden.

There are 8 further Bedrooms on this floor and 3 further Bath and Shower Rooms, as well as a good sized store and a cupboard housing the boiler.

Stairs also lead to the top/attic floor which provides further storage and scope for refurbishment.

Accessed via a trapdoor in the downstairs cloakroom are the cellars, partly racked for wine storage.

THE COACH HOUSE AND COACH HOUSE COTTAGE

Shown on the floorplans, these properties have been created out of the former Coach House and stable block immediately to the north of the Hall.

THE COACH HOUSE

The front door leads to a Hallway with staircase.

There is a door to the Sitting Room with large feature window overlooking the front courtyard and lawns beyond. The room has high ceilings and a wood burner on a tiled hearth.

There is a Dining Room and a well appointed Kitchen with a good size Utility Room and a downstairs WC.

Upstairs there is a Principal Bedroom with Ensuite Shower Room and 2 further Bedrooms, together with a family Bathroom.

THE COTTAGE

A front door leads to the Hallway and stairs. There is a Sitting Room with wood burner and stone mullion windows.

To the rear is a Storeroom. The Kitchen is in the former tack room. Upstairs there are 2 Bedrooms one with en-suite shower room and a family bathroom.

OUTSIDE

Approached through electric gates, formed in a gap in the wall fronting Church Lane, the gravelled driveway opens up onto a large parking and turning area outside the gravelled inner courtyards to the Hall and stable block.

There are formal lawns, bounded by established specimen trees/copses to the west of the Hall. There is a walkway through this area which allows access to the specially created viewing mound. The main lawns, (including formal Topiary Garden, ornamental pond, parterre, swimming pool, tennis court and formal gardens) are to the west and south.

OUTBUILDINGS

Running north west from the rear of the Coach House and cottage, occupied as ancillary buildings to the Hall, are a range of outbuildings. Double doors from the office and entertainment area face the easterly terrace off the kitchen breakfast room and provide good facilities for entertaining. Within this space is the pool plant room and changing rooms/WC. As can be seen from the floor plans, at present these comprise a bin store, garden store and large garage/gym. Doors from the garage and a passage from the main house access the courtyard (to the rear of the CoachHouse/stable block). Within this courtyard are the stone former stables, dog kennels, gardener’s office and a further store.

SWIMMING POOL

A fully heated, tiled swimming pool can be found just to the north east of the Hall. Overlooking the parkland, between a stone wall and a hedge, the pool benefits from a low level, retractable, custom built enclosure minimising the impact of the pool in the landscape, while allowing all weather swimming. The enclosure slides back when weather allows.

There is a wooden framed breeze hut overlooking the pool and the parkland.

TENNIS COURT

Bounded by a wall and a Leylandii hedge, the all weather tennis court has been recently resurfaced and provides a great leisure resource close to the pool. Its southerly boundary is the walled garden.

THE WALLED GARDEN

A large, (approximately 0,5 acre), walled garden is accessed through a door from the stable courtyard. This productive area is well served with gravelled access paths and features well stocked and tended beds with fruit cages and ornamental borders.

There are 2 large greenhouses, (one freestanding, one leanto) with water connected. The south and west facing walls have fruit trees with guards. There is a large wooden shed used for the storage of garden implements.

ORCHARD AREA

Beyond the walled garden to the north, served by the track running from Church Lane is the orchard area where the owners have had discussions with the planners about a further dwelling. There is a mown walkway leading to a gate into the top field.

THE PADDOCKS

East of the house, bordered by mature hedges, integrated with woodland are the paddocks. There are two ponds on the eastern side of the ‘top field’ and a filled ditch forms the boundary with the ‘middle field’ and ‘bottom field’. The paddocks are served with water troughs and together present approximately 11.14 acres of grazing land. They ave historically been divided further. The ‘bottom field’ fronts the River Nene and provides approximately 187.4m of frontage. There is also a stone obelisk.