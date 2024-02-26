Lidl boss praises emergency services after fire at Peterborough distribution centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The boss of Lidl has praised the work of emergency services after a fire broke out at the Peterborough distribution centre on Friday afternoon.

More than 50 firefighters were called to the blaze in Alwalton at about 1.50pm on Friday.



The fire is believed to have been caused by an electrical fault on the solar panels on the roof.

Smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the factory for miles around

Today, Jasper Parsons, Regional Director at Lidl GB said: “On behalf of the team here at Lidl I would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the police and fire crews that attended our Peterborough distribution centre on Friday afternoon. Working quickly and meticulously they did an exceptional job of keeping everyone safe, whilst containing and ultimately extinguishing the fire that broke out on the roof of the building.

“We are also extremely grateful to our neighbours and fellow retail colleagues at Amazon, who kindly opened their doors, providing our teams with support and access to their welfare facilities.

“And finally, I would like to thank all of my own colleagues here at Lidl for their swift actions and clear decision making.

