A large team of emergency services attended The Embankment in Peterborough this morning after concerns were raised about a woman seen in the river.

Police, fire and rescue and ambulance crews are attended, with crews seen on the river in an inflatable rescue boat.

The emergency services were based on the Embankment side of the river, opposite Fletton Quays.

Emergency services at the scene

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said the services were called after reports of a woman shouting for help in the river. The call came in just before 8.20am this morning (Thursday).

However, police have now confirmed the incident had now ended. The spokesperson said: “We were called at 8.18am this morning (Thursday) with reports of someone struggling in the water at the Embankment in Peterborough.

“All three emergency services have been in attendance however it looks as though this was a false report.”