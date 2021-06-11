Large grass plants set on fire in Peterborough city centre

The Pampas grass, on the River Nene Walk in the city centre, close to Railworld Wildlife Haven, have been left completely destroyed.

Fire crews from Stanground attended the blaze and managed to put it out before it spread further.

Speaking about the fire, Railworld tweeted: “Sadly, some crazy people have been out! Setting fire to the Pampas Grass on the River Nene Walk near the ‘Railworld Wildlife Haven.’ Why do people do this sort of thing? The Stanground Fire Brigade soon sorted the attack! #nevergiveup #dontgivein #theywontwin.”