It’s party time as Peterborough residents celebrate

Local residents came along as a community to celebrate The Big Woodston Party at Nene Valley Community Centre in Sugar Way.

Visitors were able to browse various stalls of arts and crafts, jewellery, dog treats and more. There were also children’s activities, courtesy of Woodland Folk, and also the Slimming World reps were on hand to give out information on groups in Woodston and Fletton.

Cake Off winner Jody with Centre manager Sam

Organised by local Neighbourhood group, Woodston in Action, the Party kicked off with the unveiling of the group’s new logo, drawn by a pupil from St Augustine’s Junior School.

The Scavenger Hunt, which sent teams around Woodston collecting clues from each checkpoint, was won by the Woodward family, going under the name of Team Unicorn. They won a goody bag of Weetabix Products, £20 worth of Amazon vouchers, a meal for four courtesy of Chef James, and a family ticket to Circus Hassani at The Broadway over half term.

The checkpoints were manned by Woodston In Action volunteers, who were sporting their new HiViz vests, printed with the brand new logo and supplied by Total Clothing of Botolph Bridge Trading Estate.

Peterborough Community Radio compered the event, and could be heard on the shows going out on 103.2FM throughout the day.

The Woodston In Action logo

The highlight of the party was the Great Woodston Cake Off - a fruit topped Victoria Sponge made by Jody Ponor was the winner.

“It was a very successful day,” said Woodston In Action Chairman Roz Johnson. “We came together to not only celebrate what a great place Woodston is, but also to raise money for our neighbourhood group. This means that we can now push ahead with our neighbourhood plan, apply for grants, set up committees to look at those issues which are important to the residents, such as preserving our green spaces, and hold other events like this.”

On the day there was a lot of interest in the Woodston In Action table, and if you would like to know more about the group contact them at woodstoninaction@gmail.com