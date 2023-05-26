News you can trust since 1948
Investigation started after large fire rips through Peterborough home

Crews called at 1pm to fire at city home
By Stephen Briggs
Published 26th May 2023, 14:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 15:52 BST

An investigation has begun after a ‘large fire’ started at a Peterborough home.

Police and fire were called to Bardney in Orton Goldhay this lunch time.

Police described it as a ‘large fire’ and a spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 12.38pm on Friday (26) crews from Stanground, Yaxley, Dogsthorpe and Huntingdon were called to a fire on Bardney in Orton Goldhay, Peterborough.

Emergency services at the bungalow fire at Bardney, Orton GoldhayEmergency services at the bungalow fire at Bardney, Orton Goldhay
“Firefighters arrived to find a well-developed fire involving a bungalow, with the fire already spread to the roof. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using hose reels and a jet, utilising the turntable ladder to tackle the fire from above.

“No injuries have been reported.

“A crew remains at the scene to dampen the area down and make sure the area is safe.

“An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Emergency services at the bungalow fire at Bardney, Orton GoldhayEmergency services at the bungalow fire at Bardney, Orton Goldhay
MORE FOLLOWS...

