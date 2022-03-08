Investigation started after car overturns on Station Road in Whittlesey
Police have started an investigation after a car overturned in Whittlesey last night.
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 5:00 pm
The incident happened at about 7.50pm on Station Road.
A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “At about 19:50 hours officers along with Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue, Rural Community Action Team (RCAT) and the BCH Dog Unit attended a single vehicle RTC on Station Road, Whittlesey.
“The vehicle has been recovered and enquiries are ongoing into this collision.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.