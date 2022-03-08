Investigation started after car overturns on Station Road in Whittlesey

Police have started an investigation after a car overturned in Whittlesey last night.

By Stephen Briggs
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 5:00 pm

The incident happened at about 7.50pm on Station Road.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “At about 19:50 hours officers along with Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue, Rural Community Action Team (RCAT) and the BCH Dog Unit attended a single vehicle RTC on Station Road, Whittlesey.

“The vehicle has been recovered and enquiries are ongoing into this collision.”

The scene of the crash

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.

