Inside Peterborough’s Gurkha Durbaar restaurant

Peterborough city centre’s newest restaurant opens its doors to the public today (Wednesday).

Mayor of Peterborough cllr Gul Nawaz cut a ribbon and gave his civic approval to Gurkha Durbaar, on Broadway, at a special invited guests only launch party last night. Dozens of people were given a sneak preview of the swish new look for the landmark building and were treated to some of the exciting Nepalese and Indian dishes from the menu.

