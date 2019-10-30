Opening of the Gurkha Durbaar restaurant at Broadway by Mayor of Peterborough Coun. Gul Nawaz EMN-191030-082648009

Inside Peterborough’s Gurkha Durbaar restaurant

Peterborough city centre’s newest restaurant opens its doors to the public today (Wednesday).

Mayor of Peterborough cllr Gul Nawaz cut a ribbon and gave his civic approval to Gurkha Durbaar, on Broadway, at a special invited guests only launch party last night. Dozens of people were given a sneak preview of the swish new look for the landmark building and were treated to some of the exciting Nepalese and Indian dishes from the menu.

1. Inside Gurkha Durbaar

2. Inside Gurkha Durbaar

3. Inside Gurkha Durbaar

4. Inside Gurkha Durbaar

