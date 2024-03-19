"I woke up one day with a Welsh accent - I just want my old voice back"

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Zoe Coles, 36, developed the new accent overnight in June last year, but thought it would eventually wear off. However it still hasn't and the mum-of-two is often asked if she's from Cardiff - when she actually lives in Stamford, Lincs,.

Zoe, who shares her health updates on TikTok, has also said that she's never been able to do a Welsh accent or roll her R's - until now. She has said she gets 'anxious' when leaving the house as she feels like she 'doesn't fit in any more' because of her new voice.

Zoe, a former bartender, said: "I am struggling a lot, you are born with a voice, you grow up and develop a way of speaking. That has been taken away from me."

Neurological disorder

Zoe was diagnosed with Functional Neurological Disorder (FND), a condition where there is a problem with how the brain sends and receives signals in January 2022. Because of this, Zoe often has ticks, memory problems, slurred speech and pain in her legs.

Nine months ago she developed Foreign Accent Syndrome (FAS) - a rare condition where people develop speech patterns that are perceived as a foreign accent. She said that when she has a bad FND flare her old accent will come back but her speech is stuttered and slurred.

Raising awareness

Zoe has seen a neurologist and has been told there is nothing they can do. She added: "I want to raise awareness and show that this is real life.

"I am speaking out because I want people to see that these things really do happen. This is a reality for me as much as I don't like it, I love the accent and I have adapted to it. However it still causes problems for me, I still get head pains and tingling in the face. It isn't just the accent, it is so hard for me."