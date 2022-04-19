Hundreds turn out for Whittlesey Mayor’s annual charity duck race

The event took place on Monday (April 18) and saw crowds turn out along the bank of the Bower for the first time in two years.

The annual event took place in both 2020 and 2021 but without spectators.

All 1000 tickets, each ticket number corresponding with a numbered duck, were sold. Nathan Steele was one of the final people to secure their ticket on the day, for his son Sam and his luck was in as it was his duck , number 897, that finished first and won him the £50 prize.

Second prize was Duck 418 belonging to Kenneth Fomujang who won £25 and the £10 prize for third place went to duck 614, belonging to Harry Jones.

The ducks entered the water at Briggate Bridge on Ramsey Road and travelled close to 100m having to negotiate the bend in the Bower. Cheered on by a huge crowd, the ducks were encouraged down the river in near perfect conditions by the hose pipes of Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue – Whittlesey Station, to be greeted at the finish line by Canoeist Andrew and Frankie Roddham who had to decide in a near photo finish the placings.

he Mayor Cllr David Mason congratulated Sam on his winning duck and also thanked all those who helped sell the tickets, those who fed, nurtured and transported the ducks over the difficult last two years, St John Ambulance, the Fire & Rescue team, Whitt the Duck- the event’s mascot, Freddie Johnson and Robert Windle of Fenland Youth Radio for their support and Whittlesey Veterinary Centre for the use of their car park.

When pressed about what he was going to do with his winnings, Sam was undecided whether to splash the cash on his family or invest it in shares in a duck company!

The Mayor’s Good Causes, which will benefit from the money raised by the event, are Whittlesey Community Car Scheme, Whittlesey Sports Association and Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall.

1. Whittlesey Mayor Cllr David Mason with winner Sam.

2. The 1000 ducks during the race.

3. A crew from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service, who helped encourage the ducks down the river.

4. The top 3 placing ducks.