Hundreds of children enjoy pop-up pet shop fun in Peterborough

Queensgate Shopping Centre’s Central Square was transformed into its very own Dr Doo-Lot’s Pop-Up Pet Shop, especially for half term this week - and proved a roaring success with Peterborough families.

The puppet- based theatrical show was based on a busy pet shop and featured animals from around the world as they headed off on a daily adventure with jolly pet-shop owner Dr

Doo-Lot!

Hundreds of children attended the interactive free event, which was in the centre until today, with many coming back daily as they enjoyed the event so much.

Mark Broadhead, Centre Director at Queensgate Shopping Centre, said: “We always try to arrange fantastic events for the school holidays and Dr Doo-Lot’s Pop-Up Shop was a great success. It was a fantastic event and families really enjoyed the interactive sessions.”