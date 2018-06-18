Householders seek to block plans for road link from the Peterborough street where they live to business park

Angry householders in Peterborough are protesting at plans to use the street where they live as a link to a large business park.

Residents in Wistow Way, Orton Wistow, say they are outraged at the proposals to create the access to the Pearl Centre Lynch Wood business park.

Aerial view of Lynch Wood Business Park.

The business park will have parking for 1,721 vehicles if plans for a multi-million pound revamp of the site are approved.

Asset and property company, FI Real Estate Management has submitted an outline application to Peterborough City Council to create 8,361sqm of office space, a commercial hub with food retail outlet plus new parking areas.

The main access will be from an existing roundabout on Lynch Wood Road.

But it plans a secondary access from Wistow Way. If approved there would be a priority junction from Wistow Way into the site, the relocation of parking bays and an extra pedestrian refuge. Two bus stops would be moved away from new vehicular access.

Lynch Wood Business Park.

Ward Councillor Julie Howell said: “Residents strongly object to this.

“Wistow Way is already very congested at peak times and this will only make matters worse.

“It is so close to the already dangerous entrance road to Napier Place retail park, so close to the existing bus stops so close to Orton Wistow Primary School and so close to Napier Place residences.

“It is as if no consideration has been given to the fact that this is a residential area.”

Cllr Howell is hosting a public meeting at Orton Wistow Primary School on June 19 at 7pm to discuss the plans.

A spokesperson for FI Real estate Management said: “We have submitted a planning application on allocated employment land for a new office building at Peterborough Business Park which will deliver a significant number of new local employment opportunities.

“As part of our proposals, we intend to provide a new vehicular access and egress on Wistow Way to serve the new office and not the wider business park.

“In preparing our proposals for the site, we have held pre-application discussions with the council and following submission of the application recently, we continue to engage with the council on an ongoing basis.

“The application is supported by a suite of technical reports, including a detailed Transport Assessment and a Framework Travel Plan.”