Staff and volunteers from North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust have been rubbing shoulders with Royalty and leading politicians at a special service to mark 75 years of the NHS.

They joined staff from around the country, along with senior government and political leaders, members of the Royal Family, health leaders and celebrities on 5 July.

The service – which included an address by NHS chief executive Amanda Pritchard - was attended by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Labour Party leader Sir Kier Starmer, Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay, The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh – Prince Edward and Sophie – and a number of TV celebrities and personalities.

Fiona Hope and Kim Crichton with Dr Hilary Jones

Attendees from North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust invited to take their place in the Abbey for the service were: David Moss, director of estates and facilities; response volunteer, and healthcare assistant, Kim Crichton; Katie Thornley, deputy director of finance; Fiona Hope, community cancer specialist nurse and consultant, Pasupathy-Rajah Sivasothy.

David said: “It was a lovely service and a memorable event – we were all very honoured to be part of these wonderful celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of the NHS.”

And in a separate celebratory event, North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust’s Netty Parker - acting director of midwifery – attended a reception at 10 Downing Street.

Netty was among a number of NHS staff to be invited to the event, where she was greeted by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and other political leaders – and had the opportunity to chat both the Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Stephen Barclay about apprenticeships within the Trust.

Kim Crichton and Fiona Hope inside Westminster Abbey