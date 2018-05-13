Hop to it to learn how to help toads

Animal-loving residents can find out how they can get involved in the conversation of toads at a conference in Peterborough.

Wildlife conservation charity Froglife are hosting a Toad Summit on June 19 where they are inviting members of the public, academics and volunteers to be a part of ongoing toad conservation efforts.

There will be a range of talks on the day from a range of people including Froglife patron and media personality Jules Howard.

Along with the talks, this summit will give attendees a chance to see the work that Froglife are doing across the UK, including the ‘Toads on Roads’ project. To register for a place at the summit visit www.froglife.org/event/froglife-toad-summit