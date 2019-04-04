Whittlesey care home for people with dementia slammed as unsafe after inspection

A care home for people with dementia has been slammed as unsafe after inspectors found there were problems with managing residents’ medicines, fire safety and staff training.

Care Quality Commission inspectors said Keneydon House, run by ADR Care Home, was ‘Inadequate’ following their visit earlier this year.

In their report, the inspectors said: “The provider lacked oversight of the service and there was a lack of robust systems and controls in place to protect people and keep them safe.”

The Whittlesey care home, which has a maximum of 21 residents, said they were ‘disappointed’ with the inspection findings, and had changed the management team to try and make improvements.

The report highlighted a number of specific concerns - with the inspection taking place after concerns a resident was scalded by a hot drink.

The report said the emergency escape plan was ‘incorrect’ as senior staff had not altered it to take into account the number of residents in the building - and eight employees had not received any fire safety training.

Inspectors also found a fire door propped open by an armchair.

Another resident liked to lock their door overnight. Staff were to have access to a key for emergencies - however, a night staff member did not know where the key was kept.

The report said: “People’s prescribed medicines were not always managed safely. One person’s GP had prescribed a new medicine to help calm their anxiety. This had run out three days before our inspection without it being reviewed as to whether the medicine was beneficial to them.”

There were also issues with safeguarding training, and staff training to move residents.

The report concluded: “The provider’s website claimed, ‘Staff are trained to the highest standards.’ We found that this was not the case.”

A spokesman for ADR Care Homes said: “We are very disappointed with the CQC report and are working very closely and hard with the local authority to improve the service. We have introduced a new management team and we are confident that we are making progress.”