The air ambulance landed in Peterborough at lunchtime today to attend an emergency medical incident.

Police, the East of England Ambulance Service and the air ambulance were called at 11.59am to Windmill Street at the junction with Lincoln Road.

A man in his 70s suffered a cardiac arrest.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Stagecoach tweeted: "Service 1 delays in both directions due to an air ambulance & other emergency vehicles attending scene of incident. Please be patient, thank you."