Peterborough clinic which helps poorly children boosted by donation

A specialist clinic run by Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust which helps children with a range of physical and mental health conditions has been boosted by a £750 donation.

The Peterborough Child Development Centre in Thorpe Road, which assesses and treats youngsters up to the age of 19 who have significant developmental problems, has received the donation from Family Voice Peterborough which represents parents and carers in the city.

Lead clinician Dr Venkat Reddy said: “We are very grateful to Family Voice Peterborough for this kind donation. Although we try and make the Child Development Centre a friendly place, young people can sometimes understandably be a little anxious ahead of an appointment.

“For that reason we have games and activities in the waiting area and artwork on the walls to help calm children and make them feel more relaxed. We will be using the money to further improve those areas.”