NHS 70 celebrated with street party at Peterborough City Hospital

A street party in the glorious weather was the perfect setting at Peterborough City Hospital for the NHS turning 70.

The hospital in Bretton had plenty going on last Thursday to mark the occasion, including a special birthday cake which Stephen Graves, chief executive of the hospital’s trust, cut (left).

The highlight of the day was a ‘street party’ in the main atrium, as well as a performance by the Trust Choir. Guests were also able to leave a personal message in the hospital’s guestbook, while there was a cake sale to raise money to improve the hospital environment for patients, which raised more than £650.

There was something for everyone on the day, including the new arrivals on the maternity unit who each received a special NHS 70 teddy bear to commemorate the special occasion.

Mr Graves, who is chief executive of the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, said: “It was excellent to see so many members of staff and visitors celebrating one of the country’s most beloved institutions. On behalf of the organisation I would like to thank all of the staff and volunteers that continue to go above and beyond to keep our hospitals running.”

The celebrations kicked off three days earlier with the unveiling of a special time capsule. Items donated by various departments have been sealed in the engraved capsule as a way of showcasing life in the NHS in the present day. It is hoped the contents will be uncovered by a future generation of healthcare workers when re-opened in 2088.

Items include: clinical trials kit used by research teams, a hematoxylin and eosin stained tissue slide from pathology and a letter from Mr Graves about his hopes for the future of the NHS. The capsule was unveiled by the hospital’s longest serving staff member, Angie O’Sullivan (who has worked there for an impressive 44 years) and her three-year-old grandaughter Annabelle.

The unveiling was followed by a service of thanksgiving in the chapel to pay tribute to the hard work of staff and volunteers across the trust and to remember those who have cared for the local community over the past seven decades.