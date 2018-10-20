Mixed reaction to proposed adult social care changes

Proposed changes to adult social care in Peterborough, which will save around £1 million a year, have been met with a mixed reaction.

The new budget proposals from the city council include:

. Developing “assisted living care suites” to replace some nursing or residential living.

. Daily decisions on discharges from Peterborough City Hospital.

. Reviews of contracts, including external providers of home care and providers of care at Supported Living Schemes.

. Seeking better use of resources within a personal budget, and block purchasing nursing beds.

Sandie Smith, chief executive of Healthwatch Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said: “I’m pleased to see the plans for more joint buying with other organisations, and improved monitoring of contracts to make sure they pay the right amount, but I do have some concerns of some of the impacts of some changes.

“For example, reduced funding for direct payments, supported living and nursing beds. What worries me is, even if there’s a standstill in those three areas, they’ve got increased costs of inflation.

“The care suites, if they can make that work safely and efficiently, then fantastic. There’s some good stuff in there, but added up it makes me wonder if it will add pressure to an already pressured system.”

The council is currently consulting on its budget plans, and Healthwatch is also looking to receive feedback from residents. Call: 0330 355 1285.