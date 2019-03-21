Life saving defibrillator installed outside Peterborough Town Hall

Life saving equipment has been installed in the centre of Peterborough thanks to a generous local organisation.

The Peterborough Lions Club recently bought a defibrillator after raising funds through a series of quizzes held over the past few months.

The device, which can help to save the life of someone who has suffered a cardiac arrest by emitting a high energy electric shock, has been installed outside Peterborough town hall in Bridge Street.

You don’t need to be trained to use a defibrillator - anyone can use it as there are instructions included inside the device.

The defibrillator was officially unveiled by members of the Lions group to Peterborough Mayor Chris Ash earlier this week.

Lions club president Richard Willis said: “I have a long history of volunteering in First Aid related roles, having been in the St John Ambulance service for 33 years and a Community First Responder for five years after that, so I know how beneficial defibrillators can be and how vital it is to have them in public places.

“My wife thought it would be a good idea to raise funds for one and we took it from there. Every penny raised from the public by Lions Clubs is used to finance good causes, in our case mainly in the Peterborough area.”

Councillor Chris Ash, Mayor of Peterborough, said: “This is a very welcome donation and I would like to personally thank the Peterborough Lions club for their help.

“It is vitally important that we have equipment like this readily available in the city centre, hopefully it won’t be needed, but it’s reassuring to have just in case.”