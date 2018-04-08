Funding for new fitness courses

Have your say

Housing association Cross Keys Homes has been awarded £8,440 from Sport England to provide health and fitness courses in Westwood.

The activities start this month and are available to all ages and abilities. Sports include street dancing, chair yoga, boxing fitness, basketball and walking football.

Cross Keys chief executive Claire Higgins said: “This funding will kickstart an amazing programme of inclusive sports.”

Full details of the times and dates of the courses are available at www.crosskeyshomes.co.uk/sport or on the Cross Keys Homes Facebook page.