Cancer patient gives back to hospital

A former breast cancer patient has raised hundreds of pounds for the hospital which treated her.

Belinda Ellis presented the Breast Unit at Peterborough City Hospital with a donation of over £560. Belinda, pictured with hospital staff,marked the fifth anniversary of her breast cancer diagnosis with a ‘Wear It Pink’ tea party. The party raised £385, with HP Packard donating the rest. Belinda’s husband works for the firm. She said: “I wanted to do something that would benefit the women and men visiting the Breast unit, but also raise awareness amongst my friends. The tea party was a big hit with guests and we raised £385 over cake and a cuppa. We also had leaflets available for guests to read, highlighting the importance of regularly checking your breasts and seeing your GP as soon as you spot something unusual.”