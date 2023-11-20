Harley Davidson rider killed in crash with lorry on Cambridgeshire road

A motorcyclist has died following a collision on the A1101 near Wisbech on Friday morning (17 November).Police were called at about 10.40am to the collision at Tydd Gote, which involved a blue Harley Davidson motorcycle and an HGV.The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn in a critical condition, where he later died.No arrests have been made, but an investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.