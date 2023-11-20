Harley Davidson rider killed in crash with lorry on Cambridgeshire road
and live on Freeview channel 276
A motorcyclist has died following a collision on the A1101 near Wisbech on Friday morning (17 November).Police were called at about 10.40am to the collision at Tydd Gote, which involved a blue Harley Davidson motorcycle and an HGV.The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn in a critical condition, where he later died.No arrests have been made, but an investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.
Police are appealing for any witnesses, including those who have dashcam footage, to come forward to help the investigation.Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has relevant dashcam footage, should call 101 and ask to speak to a member of the Serious Collision Unit quoting incident 154 of 17 November. Alternatively visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.