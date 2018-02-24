Great Fire of London is hot topic at Peterborough school

Budding young reporters at William Law Church of England Primary School in Twelvetrees Avenue, Werrington, were able to put their journalistic skills to good use when the Peterborough Telegraph’s assistant editor Brad Barnes paid a visit on Tuesday morning.

The pupils quizzed Brad about the role of a journalist and received some tips on how to write a newspaper report.

Brad Barnes visits William Law CE Primary school as part of the Great Fire of London project.

The Year Two pupils have spent this term learning all about the Great Fire of London - and even made cardboard houses which were burned in the playground to recreate the historic event.

Armed with their new skills the excited youngsters also met PT photographer David Lowndes before setting about writing their own newspaper reports on what they dubbed “The Great Fire of William Law”.