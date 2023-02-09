News you can trust since 1948
Grace Robinson: Family pays tribute to Wisbech 'precious' daughter who 'lit up the room with her smile'

“Her boundless energy and love of life will stay with us all forever”

By Stephen Briggs
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Feb 2023, 3:29pm

The family of a woman, who died in a road collision, have paid an emotional tribute to her – saying her love of life will stay with them forever.

Grace Robinson, 20, of Station Road, Wisbech St Mary, was a passenger in a Jaguar XKR that crashed near Wisbech at about 5pm on Friday, February 3.

Grace was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, but died of her injuries the following day.

Grace Robinson
Her family said: “Precious daughter, beautiful, young, loved by everyone.

"Lit up every room with her smile, her boundless energy and love of life will stay with us all forever, words fail us.”

The driver of the Jaguar, a 29-year-old man, and another passenger, an 18-year-old woman, both from the Wisbech area, remain in hospital with serious injuries.

Police continue to appeal for witnesses.

Anyone with any information should contact police via web-chat and quote inc 380 of 3 February.

