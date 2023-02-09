The family of a woman, who died in a road collision, have paid an emotional tribute to her – saying her love of life will stay with them forever.

Grace Robinson, 20, of Station Road, Wisbech St Mary, was a passenger in a Jaguar XKR that crashed near Wisbech at about 5pm on Friday, February 3.

Grace was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, but died of her injuries the following day.

Grace Robinson

Her family said: “Precious daughter, beautiful, young, loved by everyone.

"Lit up every room with her smile, her boundless energy and love of life will stay with us all forever, words fail us.”

The driver of the Jaguar, a 29-year-old man, and another passenger, an 18-year-old woman, both from the Wisbech area, remain in hospital with serious injuries.

Police continue to appeal for witnesses.