Road was closed at junction with Orton Parkway Roundabout

A section of Goldhay Way has been re-opened after it was closed by police this afternoon (Thursday).

Details of the incident have not been released, but a Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “Please be aware Goldhay Way, Orton Goldhay is closed at the A1139 Orton Parkway roundabout whilst we are dealing with an incident.”

Reports now suggest the road has re-opened to traffic

