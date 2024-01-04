Goldhay Way re-opens after police close road due to 'incident'
Road was closed at junction with Orton Parkway Roundabout
A section of Goldhay Way has been re-opened after it was closed by police this afternoon (Thursday).
Details of the incident have not been released, but a Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “Please be aware Goldhay Way, Orton Goldhay is closed at the A1139 Orton Parkway roundabout whilst we are dealing with an incident.”
Reports now suggest the road has re-opened to traffic
The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted Cambridgeshire Police for more information.