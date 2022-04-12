A casualty needed medical treatment for burns after a fire broke out in Peterborough yesterday (Monday).

Fire crews were called at around 9am after fire broke out in Gilpin Street in the city.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The crew arrived within 2 minutes to find a fire in a shed in the garden that had started spreading to fencing and hedging.

Crews working at the scene. Pic: Cambs Fire and Rescue

“The crew quickly got to work preventing the fire from spreading to neighbouring homes before extinguishing the fire altogether.