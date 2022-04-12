Gilpin Street fire victim needed treatment for burns

Blaze started in shed in Peterborough

By Stephen Briggs
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 10:38 am

A casualty needed medical treatment for burns after a fire broke out in Peterborough yesterday (Monday).

Fire crews were called at around 9am after fire broke out in Gilpin Street in the city.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The crew arrived within 2 minutes to find a fire in a shed in the garden that had started spreading to fencing and hedging.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Crews working at the scene. Pic: Cambs Fire and Rescue

“The crew quickly got to work preventing the fire from spreading to neighbouring homes before extinguishing the fire altogether.

“One of the firefighters was able to translate for the residents and discovered there was a casualty nearby, who was treated for burns.”

Peterborough