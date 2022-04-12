Gilpin Street fire victim needed treatment for burns
Blaze started in shed in Peterborough
A casualty needed medical treatment for burns after a fire broke out in Peterborough yesterday (Monday).
Fire crews were called at around 9am after fire broke out in Gilpin Street in the city.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The crew arrived within 2 minutes to find a fire in a shed in the garden that had started spreading to fencing and hedging.
“The crew quickly got to work preventing the fire from spreading to neighbouring homes before extinguishing the fire altogether.
“One of the firefighters was able to translate for the residents and discovered there was a casualty nearby, who was treated for burns.”