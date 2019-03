A gas leak will cause delays near Rhubarb Bridge next week.

Peterborough City Council said traffic would be restricted to one lane from 9.30am on Monday.

The restriction will be in place 24 hours a day, and it is expected to take a number of days to complete the work.

Motorists are urged to find another route, or prepare for long delays in the area.

There are already delays in the area while road works take place to repair the bridge.

