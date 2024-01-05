News you can trust since 1948
Fundraising campaign launched to help Peterborough family who lost everything in house fire

Blaze started in Bretton on Wednesday
By Stephen Briggs
Published 4th Jan 2024, 14:37 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 14:42 GMT
A fundraising campaign has been launched for a family who lost everything when a blaze ripped through their Peterborough home this week.

Emergency services were called at about 1.30pm on Wednesday to the fire in Manton, Bretton. More than 30 firefighters worked at the scene for nearly six hours to bring the fire under control. The blaze affected two properties in the street.

While everyone managed to escape from the home without serious injury, sadly the family of five living in the home have been left devastated after losing almost everything.

Flames seen coming from the homeFlames seen coming from the home
Flames seen coming from the home

They are now staying with friends while a more permanent home is found for them.

Neighbour and friend Christiane Uhlmann has now started a fundraising campaign to help them get back on their feet, and has already raised hundreds of pounds.

She said: “I am raising funds so the family can start their lives again.

“The family had already lived in the rented house for 7 years, everything seemed normal until the Washing Machine and Dryer started to catch fire, they only had time to save the 3 children.

“The family is emotionally shaken and is staying in a small friend's house until they find a suitable place.

“This action between friends so they can start over at this fragile moment in their lives.”

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow also offered his support to those affected, urging anyone who needs help to contact his office.

An investigation into the cause of the fire was still ongoing yesterday.

To donate to the campaign, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-for-family-who-lost-everything-in-the-fire

