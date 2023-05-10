A fundraising page has been set up to support a family of four who have been left homeless after an arson attack in Bretton.

Tinah Mariah and her three children (aged seven, nine and 11) – along with her friend Shibby Anker and her two children (aged three and five) – were asleep at their flat in Barnstock on Sunday morning (May 7) when they were awoken by the sound of screams as the house was alight.

At around 8am, Tinah’s nine-year-old was the only one awake and rushed to wake everyone else up, proving vital in allowing everyone inside to evacuate without injury before the fire service arrived as the flames engulfed the stairs just minutes later.

Fire crews outside the property in Barnstock.

Shibby said: "He woke us all up at exactly 8am screaming saying there ‘must have been a bomb’ as there was smoke everywhere and ‘big bangs.’

"As we opened our eyes we realised there really was smoke everywhere, none of us could see or breathe and our eyes were stinging due to the smoke.

"We started panicking and weren’t able to find the key as it was so smoky, so have had to get the five children out of the window followed by ourselves.

"Only two minutes after we got ourselves out, the staircase all went up in flames. It was 8.04 when we were outside the property and I rang 999.”

Fire damage outside the property in Barnstock.

The house is unsalvageable and all of the family's belongings and clothes have been left damaged or destroyed, therefore, Shibby has begun the fundraising page.

The page reads: “My best friend, myself and our kids were in a house fire at her home. As some of you may already be aware there was a few arson attacks over Bretton on Sunday morning this morning.

"Luckily, we all managed to get out safely but unfortunately all of her and her children’s belongings are damaged and unsalvageable. Due to this they have been made homeless and left with nothing.

“We would be very grateful for any support possible or advice to where we can get help. Thank you.”

Fire damage inside the property in Barnstock.

An appeal has also been put out on the Bretton Community Facebook group to help find clothes for the children urgently.

The GoFundMe page can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/rj7355-house-fire

A 15-year-old boy has been bailed in connection with the incident after being arrested on suspicion of a series of arsons..

A second boy of the same age was also arrested but has since been released charge.

The Barnstock fire was not an isolated incident in Bretton on Sunday morning as crews were called to incidents at the Hudds Meadow estate and Peterborough Lions Rugby Club.

A police spokesperson said: “As a result of inquiries, two 15-year-old boys were arrested on suspicion of arson. One has since been released with no further action and the other has been released on bail until August 7.