Fire ripped through the property at Wasdale Gardens in Gunthorpe Ridings on Tuesday (May 30).

A fundraiser has been launched to help support the victims of a house fire in Peterborough yesterday.

On Tuesday evening (May 30), a blaze ripped through a rented property at Wasdale Gardens in Gunthorpe Ridings.

During the incident, nearby houses were evacuated and a total of ten firefighters with breathing apparatus battled the fire for around half an hour, which is believed to have been started by faulty electrics- according to the Peterborough Volunteer Fire Service.

Both floors of the house were completely destroyed and the occupiers have lost everything.

Concerned friend Dee Heyhoe has now begun a GoFundMe page to help the couple get back on their feet.

The page reads: “I'm raising funds for my friend L'dean, her partner and bunny.

“Her rented house caught fire and they have lost everything they own in the fire, they only have the clothes they were wearing at the time they escaped.

“I know times are hard at the moment for a lot of people but please how ever small every donation will be greatly appreciated.

"This fundraiser is for clothes and other necessities they need now for her, her partner and little Misti the bunny.

“Thank you for taking the time to read this and for any donations given.”

The Health and Safety executive will be leading an investigation into the cause of the fire but Cambridgeshire Police- who remained on the scene on Wednesday- do not currently believe arson was involved.

Undefined: readMore

1 . House fire at Wasdale Gardens, Gunthorpe Ridings. The aftermath of the fire. Photo: Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade Photo Sales

2 . House fire at Wasdale Close, Gunthorpe Ridings The aftermath of the fire. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . House fire at Wasdale Gardens, Gunthorpe Ridings The aftermath of the fire. Photo: Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade Photo Sales

4 . House fire at Wasdale Gardens, Gunthorpe Ridings The aftermath of the fire. Photo: Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 2