Friendly faces are wanted to greet cathedral visitors

Peterborough Cathedral is looking for friendly volunteers with good customer service skills to join its team of welcomers at its Visitor and Learning Centre.

The Centre, which opened in September 2016 with the help of a Heritage Lottery grant, holds a permanent exhibition about the history of the cathedral. It also has an exhibition space which holds a changing programme of temporary exhibitions, as well as several meeting rooms. Welcomers are often the first people that visitors speak to on arrival at the centre, and they have a vital role in being a friendly face, sharing information, answering questions and understanding the needs of visitors.

Volunteers should have an interest in the history and heritage of the Cathedral and be able to share this with visitors. They should also be comfortable engaging with visitors of all ages, countries, cultures and backgrounds. In view of the multinational nature of the cathedral’s visitors, volunteers who speak another language as-well as English would be especially welcome.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for anyone who is enthusiastic about the cathedral and loves meeting new people, but who is also patient and good at face-to-face communication,” says Natalie Freeman, who supervises the Visitor Centre. “It could also be a great way for someone who is new to the UK to get involved in the life of the city.”

For details visit www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk