Free 12-week tai chi course launched in Peterborough

Tai chi, also called tai chi chuan, combines deep breathing and relaxation with flowing movements.

Originally developed as a martial art in 13th-century China, tai chi is now practised around the world as a health-promoting exercise.

Tai chi is suitable for all ages, it does not require equipment and you can exercise anywhere, any time.

The course – which launched this week with support from the new mayor of Peterborough Cllr Steve Lane and MP Paul Bristow – is hosted by the Chinese Community in Peterborough and taught by Master Tary of Deyin Taijiquan Institute (GB).

Community leader Faustina Yang says Master Tary will take you step by step through this simple yet highly effective programme of total body and mind workout.

It is a 24 step Tai Chi Quan. This helps to strengthen your body’s muscle tones and tendons elasticity, encourage efficient blood and Qi circulation, boost the immune system and enhance mental ability to fight stress, improve posture, balance and general mobility, and increase muscle strength in the legs.

To book your free tickets go to www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/chinese-community-in-peterborough-7643674787