Four people taken to hospital after two crashes on same stretch of Lincoln Road at Glinton
Four people were taken to hospital following two separate crashes on a stretch of Lincoln Road last night (Thursday).
Emergency services were called shortly after 6.30pm, and the road was closed for more than four hours while crews worked at the scene.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 6.37pm yesterday evening (Thursday) with reports of a collision in Lincoln Road, Glinton, involving two cars, one of which had gone into a ditch, the other blocking the road.
“A second collision involving a further two cars happened shortly after.
“Four people were taken to Peterborough City Hospital, however no details of any injuries.
“The road was cleared by about 11pm.”