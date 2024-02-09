Four people taken to hospital after two crashes on same stretch of Lincoln Road at Glinton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Four people were taken to hospital following two separate crashes on a stretch of Lincoln Road last night (Thursday).

Emergency services were called shortly after 6.30pm, and the road was closed for more than four hours while crews worked at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 6.37pm yesterday evening (Thursday) with reports of a collision in Lincoln Road, Glinton, involving two cars, one of which had gone into a ditch, the other blocking the road.

“A second collision involving a further two cars happened shortly after.

“Four people were taken to Peterborough City Hospital, however no details of any injuries.