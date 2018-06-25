Former EDL boss hosts unity event at Peterborough Mosque in memory of murdered MP Jo Cox

A former EDL boss hosted a unity event at Khadijah Mosque in Peterborough in memory of murdered MP Jo Cox.

Peterborough saw one of the most impactful Great Get Together events in the country this weekend as a former EDL boss hosted an event at the Khadijah Mosque to show that Jo Cox's message that we've 'more in common' is true.

The unity event at Khadijah Mosque

Events large and small have been held in every corner of Cambridgeshire this weekend as part of the second annual Great Get Together inspired by the MP Jo Cox who was murdered in her constituency in 2016 - on the weekend that would have been Jo’s 44th birthday.

Prime Minister Theresa May described the events as a “fitting legacy for a much-loved and much-missed MP” while the Archbishop of Canterbury said that Jo’s murder “had a profound and lasting effect on so many” and praised the Great Get Together as an opportunity “for people of all faiths and none to unite”.

Ivan Humble, the English Defence League’s former East Anglia regional organiser, said: “Before Jo Cox was murdered by a far-right extremist, I hadn’t listened to her words. When I did they seemed to speak for my whole journey.

"Days like these where we learn about the importance of common ground. It’s exciting to see that change has begun. When they were playing games you could see people were having fun. Their facial expressions as they were beginning to understand each other.’”

Amir Suleman, Head of Outreach at the Mosque and the event organiser, said: “Unity and cohesion is at the very heart of our outreach work at Masjid Khadijah & Islamic Centre. We feel there is no better way to encourage and support this than with The Great Get Together. We are delighted to have been approached by the Muslim Council of Britain to work with the team at More In Common to organise this unique event. The feedback today has been fantastic, with everyone enjoying a very fun, informal and friendly atmosphere with some great group games that got us all talking and learning about one another."

Kim Leadbeater, Jo Cox’s sister, said: “The Great Get Together has shown us that there is a groundswell of people who reject divisive politics and simply want to bring communities across Cambridgeshire together and celebrate all that unites us. So this weekend, I really hope you will join us in celebrating all that we have in common, whether it’s through sport, food, street parties or anything else you enjoy.”

The 2018 Great Get Together builds on the success of last year when over 120,000 events, large and small, took place across the UK to mark the first anniversary of the murder of Jo Cox MP.

At the request of her parents and sister, Kim Leadbeater, the occasion was moved to what would have been Jo’s birthday weekend, June 22-24. The popular mix of streets parties, BBQs and picnics were supplemented with sporting events and occasions to bridge community divisions and make new connections. All of them were inspired by Jo’s first speech to parliament when she said “we are far more united and have far more in common than that which divides us”.

Once again the Great Get Together teamed up with an exciting team of partners including the FA, Women’s Institute, NCVO, Small Business Association, the Scouts, Girl Guiding, Royal British Legion, RSPB, The Challenge, Airbnb, Tesco and many more. www.greatgettogether.org