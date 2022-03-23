Forensic officers and fire crews at scene of death at Ferry Meadows

Emergency services were called this morning to an incident, which saw a man, aged in his 40s, die.

The Magpas air ambulance was called to the scene, and this afternoon forensic officers and officers from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service attend.

The cause of the death has not been revealed by police, but a force spokesman said; “The death is non-suspicious and will be passed to the coroner.”

Emergency services at the scene

Emergency services were first called at around 11am today (Wednesday) to the incident.

Fire crews were called to assist police at 12.25pm.

The park is open as normal.

