Emergency services called to sudden death of man near Ferry Meadows Park
Emergency services have been called to Ferry Meadows Park following the sudden death of a man.
By Stephen Briggs
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 12:47 pm
Police and the Magpas Air Ambulance are at the scene, with the helicopter landing in the park itself.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police confirmed a man had died. The spokesman said: “We were called to a report of a sudden death near Ferry Meadows, Peterborough at 11am today (23 March). Officers and paramedics attended and a man was pronounced dead. Emergency services are still at the scene.”
Investigations are still ongoing.
More follows...