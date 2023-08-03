'Force of nature' Peterborough care home workers skydiving to raise money for Alhziemers UK

Two Peterborough care workers affectionately described as a “force of nature” are skydiving after being inspired by the people they look after.

Lauren and Debbie see first-hand the effects of Alzheimer’s has on residents and families so they have decided to ‘seize the day’ and challenge themselves to do a charity skydive.

Taking place on Saturday, 5 August, Lauren and Debbie will be diving through the clouds in a tandem skydive aiming to raise £1,500 for Alzheimer’s UK.Lauren joined Hampton Grove Care Home in June 2021 and Debbie is a volunteer.

Lauren and Debbie are raising money for Alzheimer’s UK

The pair have never done anything like this before but wanted to do something way outside of their comfort zones in order to raise a substantial amount.

Residents, their relatives and staff at the home are all supporting Lauren and Debbie with her fundraising and are planning a party when she returns from her skydiving adventure.

General manager, Krzysztof Krzysztofiak, said: “We are all so proud of Lauren and Debbie.

"We all think they are crazy but we’re also in awe of their determination.

"We know they will smash their target, they are so caring and committed to her residents.

"They has been fundraising like mad with all kinds of auctions and raffles and they have over half her target amount already. They are a force of nature.”