Football legends sign up to play charity match in Stamford

Football legends and personalities from stage and screen will descend on Stamford AFC’s Zeeco Stadium at the Borderville Sports Centre, Ryhall Road, to raise funds for Anna’s Hope which supports children with brain tumours.

Footballers Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock, Paul Konchesky, Des Walker and Grant McCann, actors Tamer Hassan and Omid Djalli, boxer Cello Renda and TV hypnotist Chris Hughes are among the names down toplay from 1pm on Saturday, June 30.

The celebrities will then attend a gala dinner and charity auction at the Holiday Inn in Thorpe Wood, before the after party is held at Harry’s Bar at the Solstice. The event website is at www.footballvscancer.org. Tickets are £5 but anyone under 16 or over 65 can enter for free. The target is to raise £10,000.

Anna’s Hope founder Carole Hughes said: “We are delighted to have been chosen to benefit from this amazing event.”