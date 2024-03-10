Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman has died following a flat fire in Peterborough on Saturday (March 9).

The fire broke out at around 10:20am in a flat on Mendip Grove in Gunthorpe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have confirmed that a woman in her 302 died at the scene.

The fire started at a flat in Gunthorpe.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “On Saturday (March 9) at 10.23am emergency services were called to reports of a flat fire in Mendip Grove, Gunthorpe, Peterborough.

“Police, ambulance and fire attended. A woman in her 30s died at the scene.

“Our thoughts are with the family, friends and the local community following this tragic incident.