Woman dies following flat fire in Peterborough
A woman has died following a flat fire in Peterborough on Saturday (March 9).
The fire broke out at around 10:20am in a flat on Mendip Grove in Gunthorpe.
Police have confirmed that a woman in her 302 died at the scene.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “On Saturday (March 9) at 10.23am emergency services were called to reports of a flat fire in Mendip Grove, Gunthorpe, Peterborough.
“Police, ambulance and fire attended. A woman in her 30s died at the scene.
“Our thoughts are with the family, friends and the local community following this tragic incident.
“A joint investigation to establish the cause of the fire concluded it was not suspicious and this was an isolated incident.”