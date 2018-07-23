Flag drops on rally adventure

A team of teenage fundraisers have started an epic journey across thousands of miles in an old banger.

The ‘Livin’ on a Spare’ team, made up of Oliver Frisby from Oundle, James Keane, from Werrington and Josh Allen from Warwickshire, are taking part in the Mongol Rally, driving across some of the toughest terrain in the world between Prague and Siberia in an ancient Renault Clio. The team are raising money for Sue Ryder’s Thorpe Hall Hospice.

The team were given a send off by Peterborough firm XL Displays, who supplied camping equipment for the lads . A spokeswoman for the firm said:” We are massive supporters of Thorpe Hall, and when they asked if we could help, it sounded such a good thing to get involved in.” To follow the team’s progress, visit www.facebook.com/LivinOnASpare